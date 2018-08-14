Findlay Park Partners LLP Acquires 113,495 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,495 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 1.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $150,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,214,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,817,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 2,400 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.06 per share, with a total value of $499,344.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,285. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $975,022.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.26 and a 1 year high of $241.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

