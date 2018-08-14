Financial Survey: Korea Electric Power (KEP) & El Paso Electric (EE)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE: EE) and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Korea Electric Power pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. El Paso Electric pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. El Paso Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Korea Electric Power and El Paso Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power 3.56% 2.24% 0.91% El Paso Electric 10.21% 8.12% 2.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Korea Electric Power and El Paso Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $55.59 billion 0.30 $1.17 billion $0.95 13.47 El Paso Electric $916.80 million 2.81 $98.26 million $2.42 26.18

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Korea Electric Power and El Paso Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 0 7 0 0 2.00 El Paso Electric 2 2 0 0 1.50

El Paso Electric has a consensus price target of $53.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.15%. Given El Paso Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Paso Electric is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Volatility & Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of El Paso Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

El Paso Electric beats Korea Electric Power on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts. The company also sources electricity from purchased power. The company owns and has ownership interests in four 345 kilovolt (kv) transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona. It serves approximately 417,900 residential, commercial, and public authority customers; and distributes electricity to retail customers. El Paso Electric Company was founded in 1901 and is based in El Paso, Texas.

