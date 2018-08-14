Financial Analysis: Zayo Group (ZAYO) versus Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY)

Zayo Group (OTCMKTS: KKPNY) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Zayo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Zayo Group and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zayo Group 0 2 13 0 2.87 Koninklijke KPN 0 2 1 0 2.33

Zayo Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.56, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Given Zayo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than Koninklijke KPN.

Profitability

This table compares Zayo Group and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zayo Group 3.15% 9.31% 1.55% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zayo Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zayo Group and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zayo Group $2.20 billion 4.24 $85.70 million $0.40 93.73 Koninklijke KPN $7.34 billion N/A $545.93 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than Zayo Group.

Dividends

Koninklijke KPN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Zayo Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Zayo Group beats Koninklijke KPN on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) services in the Netherlands, the Americas, and internationally. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; and network related ICT solutions to business customers, as well as operates an IP-based infrastructure for international wholesale customers. The company also provides services in the areas of communication, information, entertainment, and commercial sectors; and a range of end-to-end solutions in infrastructure, workspace management, cloud, security, data network, and data center services for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers connectivity solutions to fixed and mobile wholesale partners; and voice termination and data services for fixed and mobile operators, as well as voice-over-broadband. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1852 and is based in The Hague, the Netherlands.

