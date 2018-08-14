Financial Analysis: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) vs. NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NASDAQ: NEWT) and NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and NEWTEK Business Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $610.52 million 6.68 $75.02 million $0.81 46.57 NEWTEK Business Services $38.91 million 10.58 $38.97 million $1.77 12.37

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than NEWTEK Business Services. NEWTEK Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NEWTEK Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NEWTEK Business Services pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and NEWTEK Business Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and NEWTEK Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 2 9 1 0 1.92 NEWTEK Business Services 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus target price of $34.13, indicating a potential downside of 9.53%. NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.24%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than NEWTEK Business Services.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and NEWTEK Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.36% 13.42% 4.84% NEWTEK Business Services 105.34% 8.86% 4.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats NEWTEK Business Services on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets. It also provides auction technology services for online bidding at live on site auctions. The company primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites worldwide. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.