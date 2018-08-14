Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Frontier Communications Corp (FTR)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 209,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Frontier Communications during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 843.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen set a $6.00 price objective on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of Frontier Communications stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Corp has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Frontier Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

