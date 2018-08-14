Fiera Capital Corp Purchases New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.5% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $1,198,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $178.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

