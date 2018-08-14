Fielmann (FIE) Given a €57.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Fielmann (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIE. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($69.32) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.71 ($71.27).

Shares of FRA FIE traded down €0.50 ($0.57) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €59.40 ($67.50). 26,677 shares of the company traded hands. Fielmann has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($74.43) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($88.07).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

