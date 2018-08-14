Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $354,000 Position in iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF (IBDH)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,769 shares during the last quarter.

IBDH opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2018 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

