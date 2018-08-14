Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 33,600 iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 105,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 96,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period.

IBDO opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0638 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

