Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,233.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $104,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $929,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

