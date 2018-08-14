Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of FGP stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.46. Ferrellgas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. equities analysts predict that Ferrellgas Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 100.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 908,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,130 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 559.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 247,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 210,212 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 29.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

