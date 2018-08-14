FB Financial (FBK) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.27

Press coverage about FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FB Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1048689234596 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,714. FB Financial has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.34 million. equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other FB Financial news, insider James W. Ayers sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $19,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James W. Ayers sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $127,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

