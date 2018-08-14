Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Lipocine (LPCN) Share Price

News headlines about Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lipocine earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.6062040278585 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Lipocine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Lipocine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lipocine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

LPCN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. 153,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,634. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $32.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. equities analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.