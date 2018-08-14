Farmmi Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi’s (NASDAQ:FAMI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 15th. Farmmi had issued 1,680,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,720,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Farmmi’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Farmmi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

