Farmmi Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Farmmi’s (NASDAQ:FAMI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 15th. Farmmi had issued 1,680,000 shares in its public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $6,720,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Farmmi’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAMI opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Farmmi has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Farmmi stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Farmmi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply