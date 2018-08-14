Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Shares Sold by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54,547 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock comprises about 3.4% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $9,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter worth $3,196,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 24,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 95,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 193,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $180.05 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $523.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.81, for a total value of $121,974,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $231,845,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,127,753 shares of company stock worth $2,920,304,092 over the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

