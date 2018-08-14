Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1,163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 890,753 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Extreme Networks worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 29.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Extreme Networks by 31.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,222,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Extreme Networks by 663.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 186,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Extreme Networks, Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $748.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,326.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $972,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Extreme Networks to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

