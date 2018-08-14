Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG) Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Extraction Oil & Gas’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 price objective on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of XOG stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.33 and a beta of 1.20. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 11.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $158,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $181,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 63,224.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

