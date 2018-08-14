Express, Inc. (EXPR) Receives $8.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Express in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

In other Express news, EVP James A. Hilt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,557 shares in the company, valued at $965,061.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Express by 105.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of Express stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 50,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,639. Express has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $784.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Express had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Express will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

