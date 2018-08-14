Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Expeditors have outperformed its industry over the last six months. Ushering in further good news, the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenues in the second quarter. Moreover, both metrics improved year over year. Growth was witnessed across all major divisions of the company. We are impressed by Expeditors' efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks. However, Expeditors' rising operating expenses are concerning and might hurt the bottom line going forward. Operating expenses rose 18% year-over-year in the second quarter. The challenging conditions in the airfreight services market due to overcapacity woes also raise concerns. “

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of EXPD opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 7.50%. equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $500,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,669.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,626,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,104,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,170 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,452,000 after acquiring an additional 995,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.