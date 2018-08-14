Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Receives $32.67 Average PT from Analysts

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

In other Exelixis news, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,663 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $79,157.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,053 shares of company stock valued at $17,214,074 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.87. 51,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,959. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 65.68%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

