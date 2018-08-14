EVRAZ (EVRZF) and SUMITOMO Corp/S (SSUMY) Head to Head Review

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS: SSUMY) and SUMITOMO Corp/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVRAZ and SUMITOMO Corp/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVRAZ 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO Corp/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

EVRAZ has a beta of -2.92, meaning that its share price is 392% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO Corp/S has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVRAZ and SUMITOMO Corp/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVRAZ $10.83 billion 0.94 $681.36 million $0.48 14.90 SUMITOMO Corp/S $44.56 billion 0.46 $2.85 billion $2.28 7.16

SUMITOMO Corp/S has higher revenue and earnings than EVRAZ. SUMITOMO Corp/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVRAZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SUMITOMO Corp/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EVRAZ does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO Corp/S pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EVRAZ and SUMITOMO Corp/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVRAZ N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO Corp/S 6.37% 11.78% 3.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SUMITOMO Corp/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SUMITOMO Corp/S beats EVRAZ on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products. The company is involved in the extraction of vanadium ore; iron ore mining and enrichment; and coal mining and enrichment, as well as energy-generation, shipping, and railway transportation businesses. It has operations in the Commonwealth of Independent States, America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. EVRAZ plc is a subsidiary of Lanebrook Limited.

About SUMITOMO Corp/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment offers products and services related to ships, aircraft, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts. This segment activities range from trading, leasing, and financing to designing and arranging the construction of public transportation systems. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electricity, water supply, and railroad projects; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of storage battery activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, materials and supplies, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses. This segment also trades in petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticide, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; and provision of electronics manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

