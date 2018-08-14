Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $142.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.87 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $108.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $578.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.70 million to $585.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $668.57 million per share, with estimates ranging from $653.88 million to $680.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. MED raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.06. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

In other news, President Seth Blackley sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $323,153.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 9,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $192,770.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,277,705 shares of company stock valued at $64,102,624 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

