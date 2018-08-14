Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.62) EPS for the quarter. analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Woodford Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,465,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,406,000. Evofem Biosciences comprises about 4.2% of Woodford Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodford Investment Management Ltd owned about 42.04% of Evofem Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

