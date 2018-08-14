Evermore Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 158,910 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Bulkers makes up about 14.7% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Scorpio Bulkers worth $46,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 268,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 120,641 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 693,269 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,030,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SALT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

NYSE:SALT opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $516.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Scorpio Bulkers Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

