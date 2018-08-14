Evermore Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 77,500 Gentherm Inc (THRM)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000. Gentherm makes up 1.0% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ THRM opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $263.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.18 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,745.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Hundzinski bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,831 shares in the company, valued at $451,242.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,619 shares of company stock worth $4,839,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.