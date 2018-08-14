Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 73.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.31 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.