Evergy (EVRG) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Evergy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.3639826640719 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. 1,977,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,880. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $57.99.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Evergy’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

