Etheriya Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $77.00 (RIYA)

Etheriya (CURRENCY:RIYA) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Etheriya token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Etheriya has a market capitalization of $432,155.00 and $77.00 worth of Etheriya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Etheriya has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016476 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00242193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00150710 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Etheriya

Etheriya’s launch date was June 20th, 2017. Etheriya’s total supply is 1,861,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,581,531 tokens. Etheriya’s official Twitter account is @RealEtheriya and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etheriya is etheriya.com

Etheriya Token Trading

Etheriya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheriya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etheriya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etheriya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

