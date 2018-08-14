EthBet Market Cap Reaches $267,791.00 (EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, EthBet has traded up 99.4% against the U.S. dollar. EthBet has a total market cap of $267,791.00 and $805.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthBet token can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EthBet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016474 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00241689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00150148 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000114 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011143 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EthBet

EthBet was first traded on August 29th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,504,600 tokens. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject . The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EthBet is ethbet.io

EthBet Token Trading

EthBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.