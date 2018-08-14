Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EI) Given a €139.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq (EPA:EI) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cfra set a €128.00 ($145.45) price target on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €122.31 ($138.99).

Get Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq alerts:

Shares of Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq stock opened at €112.20 ($127.50) on Monday. Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq has a 12-month low of €100.60 ($114.32) and a 12-month high of €122.15 ($138.81).

Essilor International Société Anonyme designs, manufactures, and sells ophthalmic lenses and ophthalmic optical instruments in North America, Europe, Asia/Oceania/Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers Varilux range of progressive lenses; Crizal range of lenses with anti-reflective, anti-smudge, and anti-static lenses; Transitions and its photochromic lenses; Eyezen for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak lenses under licensing agreements.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essilor International Cmgn Gnl D Optq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.