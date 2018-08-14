Essex Property Trust (ESS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Essex Property Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.3715823863786 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $236.13 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

