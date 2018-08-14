Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Invests $3.27 Million in Boeing Co (BA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,748 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boeing by 218.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares during the period. Harvest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA opened at $338.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $234.29 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.20.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

