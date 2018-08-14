Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 70.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 29.8% during the second quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Stryker by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 208,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,146,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock opened at $166.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $137.70 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stryker to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.