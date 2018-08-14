Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 85.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 70.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 81,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $180.32 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $140.18 and a 12 month high of $182.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a $0.3764 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

