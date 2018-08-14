ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESCO Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESE. ValuEngine raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

