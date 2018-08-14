Equity Residential (EQR) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQR. ValuEngine raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

EQR stock opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.97 and a twelve month high of $70.46.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $118,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

