Equitorial Exploration Corp (EXX) Insider Jatinder Singh Bal Purchases 220,000 Shares

Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX) insider Jatinder Singh Bal purchased 220,000 shares of Equitorial Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Jatinder Singh Bal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 750,000 shares of Equitorial Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 4th, Jatinder Singh Bal sold 150,000 shares of Equitorial Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Jatinder Singh Bal purchased 150,000 shares of Equitorial Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, June 18th, Jatinder Singh Bal purchased 500,000 shares of Equitorial Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Jatinder Singh Bal purchased 125,000 shares of Equitorial Exploration stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00.

Equitorial Exploration stock opened at C$0.05 on Tuesday. Equitorial Exploration Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.15.

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

