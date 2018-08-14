Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 5N Plus Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (VNP)

5N Plus Inc (TSE:VNP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$3.47 on Monday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.55.

In other news, insider Nicholas Audet sold 16,400 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$56,908.00. Also, Director Donald F. Osborne bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,900.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,400 shares of company stock worth $248,559.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

