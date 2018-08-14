Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd’s FY2018 Earnings (PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Cormark also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNE. CIBC raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.45.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.37 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

In related news, insider George Frederick Fink acquired 184,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$62,730.00. Insiders have bought a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $93,400 in the last three months.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

