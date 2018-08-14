Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 10,056 Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESRT. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,222,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 1,667,399 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,315,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,831,000 after buying an additional 907,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,642,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 874,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2,819.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 667,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 7.10. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

In related news, CFO David A. Karp bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $72,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Quark Holding Llc bought 284,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,748,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.