Envion 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,335.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Envion token can currently be bought for about $0.0828 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Token Store. During the last seven days, Envion has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and $8,335.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000302 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00247259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00148570 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000121 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010599 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,368,894 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org . Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.