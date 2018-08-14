Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.69. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 13972 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 514,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $941,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,411,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,828,081. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KLR Group cut Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

The company has a market cap of $424.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Company Profile (NYSE:EPE)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Featured Article: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.