Entegris Inc (ENTG) Stake Decreased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Entegris by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $46.00 price objective on Entegris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Entegris stock opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.52 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $310,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,256.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,781 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

