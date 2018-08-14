Entegris Inc (ENTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.52 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Entegris’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $310,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,256.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 5,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $188,124.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,725.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,781 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signition LP purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.