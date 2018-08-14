Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,014,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,421,000 after acquiring an additional 564,940 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,851,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,304,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.50. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.22, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.13 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 547.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock worth $1,021,936. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

