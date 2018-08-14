Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 26,547 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 31.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,547 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Crocs by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Crocs by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Crocs by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Crocs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of CROX opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -897.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $19.54.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.29%. research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.