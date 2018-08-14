Enerplus Corp (ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Enerplus news, insider Nathan Douglas Fisher sold 4,050 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total value of C$68,647.50. Also, insider Raymond John Daniels sold 29,252 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$508,984.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,593 shares of company stock valued at $941,421.

TSE:ERF traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.81. 718,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,247. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$10.55 and a 1 year high of C$18.04.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

