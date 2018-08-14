Encompass Health (EHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.13

Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.13 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 11544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

