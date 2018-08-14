Emerson Electric (EMR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Emerson Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.94.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $75.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.48%.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,594,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,197,000 after purchasing an additional 62,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,202,000 after purchasing an additional 622,701 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,292,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.