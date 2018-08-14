Emera (EMA) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMA. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Emera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.50 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.67.

Shares of EMA opened at C$40.14 on Monday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$39.08 and a 12 month high of C$49.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

